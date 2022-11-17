Recosoft announces PDF2Assets - Extract artworks, images & diagrams from PDFs

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for the Adobe® Creative Cloud® platform announces PDF2Assets, a new application specifically designed for the extraction and recovery of image assets, complex graphics assets, artworks, and diagrams stored in PDF files.

PDF2Assets provides a simple one-click solution for extracting image assets, graphics assets, artworks, and diagrams stored in PDF files. PDF2Assets can process thousands of PDF files at once, automating the recovery of image and complex graphics assets. PDF2Assets retains CMYK and RGB color space information along with the associated device profiles of the images; path controls, opacity values, fills and miter properties of complex artworks and diagrams.

PDF2Assets is available as part of the PDF2ID Professional Suite 2023 for macOS slated for release at the end of November.

PDF2Assets extracts image assets, diagrams and graphics assets archived in PDF files into self-contained independent images, diagrams, and graphics which can be used in other graphics applications and tools improving workflow automation.

Key Features



Extract image and graphics assets from PDF files

PDF2Assets extracts image assets, complex graphics assets, artworks, and diagrams from PDF files automatically with a single-click.

Batch extract from multiple PDF files at once

PDF2Assets includes a batch extraction function allowing for processing thousands of PDF files. Detailed asset recovery options can be specified per file.

Page level and area level extraction

PDF2Assets allows Page-level and Area-level extractions, allowing image and graphics asset extractions from specific pages or from a specific area within a page.

Grouping and Graphics sensitivity threshold settings

Grouping and graphics sensitivity settings have been provided allowing for detailed control over the extraction of complex graphics assets.

System Requirements

Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

