Two Top Cosmetic Dermatologists in New England Join The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation

Farah Moustafa, MD, FAAD and Melissa Michelon, MD, FAAD bring years of aesthetic dermatology experience to a multidisciplinary team of board-certified plastic surgeons, aestheticians, and nurses.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, one of the top aesthetic practices in Boston, is pleased to announce the addition of two new, highly respected dermatologists to the team – Farah Moustafa MD, FAAD and Melissa Michelon, MD, FAAD. Dr. Moustafa and Dr. Michelon bring a vast amount of experience and new services to the practice, including advanced injection techniques for facial and body rejuvenation, as well as cutting-edge, minimally invasive laser treatments to treat cosmetic concerns. Both doctors are accepting new patients for procedures including Botox®, dermal fillers, skin tightening, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation treatments, and a broad range of laser therapies.

"I'm excited to have two of the top cosmetic dermatologists in New England join our practice," said Leonard Miller, MD, FACS, FRCS, founder of The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation. "They are passionate about treating cosmetic patients and their comprehensive approach enhances the results of our surgical treatments of the face and the body provided by our surgeons at BCFFR."

The practice has two state-of-the-art offices—one on Boston's iconic Newbury Street and another conveniently located in the heart of Brookline. With the addition of two highly sought-after dermatologists, the practice has strengthened its lineup of providers, assuring that every patient, regardless of age, gender, skin type and color, can access the reliable, safe, and aesthetically pleasing results they are looking for.

"BCFFR is a unique practice that combines the knowledge and skill set of plastic surgeons and dermatologists to provide patients with an unparalleled experience, and I'm honored to offer my expertise in laser and energy-based devices and other minimally invasive aesthetic procedures to help patients feel and look like their best, most natural, selves," said Farah Moustafa MD, FAAD. "I enjoy working alongside Dr. Miller and Dr. Doherty to develop comprehensive treatment plans for patients that address all of their skin needs. It is a collaborative effort which has the patient's best interests in mind."

Board-certified Dr. Farah Moustafa is a laser and cosmetic dermatologist, fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD), Assistant Professor, and Director of Laser & Cosmetics at Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Moustafa specializes in state-of-the-art dermal filler and neuromodulator methods to rejuvenate the face and body. She brings years of expertise in various non-invasive techniques to help treat dermatological conditions such as rosacea, vascular birthmarks, photodamaged or aging skin, acne scarring, melasma, and tattoo removal. The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation is proud to welcome Dr. Moustafa to its growing team of medical professionals.

"As a dermatologist and skin expert, I enjoy bringing a fresh unique perspective to our team," said Melissa Michelon, MD, FAAD. "I love performing cosmetic procedures and giving my patients a refreshed look with natural results and am excited to bring my unique dermatologic expertise to the BCFFR team."

Dr. Melissa Michelon obtained her degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed her dermatology training and residency at the UMass Chan Medical School. With her expertise and gentle bedside manner, Dr. Michelon ensures that all her patients are treated safely under her supervision. The practice is excited to have her on board their staff of highly qualified professionals!

For more information about The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, or to schedule a consultation with one of our dermatologists or plastic surgeons, visit bcffr.com, or call (617) 735-8735.

###

About The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation

The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation (BCFFR) was established by world-renowned plastic surgeon and micro-needling pioneer Leonard Miller, MD, FACS, FRCS over 25 years ago. Dr. Miller was the first surgeon to bring Percutaneous Collagen Induction Therapy (micro-needling) to the United States. He is widely known for his meticulous attention to detail and unique approach to plastic surgery. This has earned him and his fellow Board-Certified plastic surgeon colleague, Sean Doherty, MD, FACS a spot among Boston Magazine's Top Doctors for several years in a row. Dr. Doherty is experienced in body contouring and serves as the Medical Director and Principal Investigator for Cynosure. BCFFR is the only practice in the Boston area with a comprehensive team of board-certified plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic nurses and an aesthetician all working together to provide comprehensive care. The practice has been recognized by local and national publications for its exceptional patient care, consistently natural-looking outcomes, and helping patients of all ages on their journey toward healthier skin and improved self-confidence.

Media Contact

Colby Mariano, Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, (978) 799-1198, aviera@surgeonsadvisor.com

SOURCE Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation