Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,010 in the last 365 days.

Business Worldwide Magazine Unveils its "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022" Winners

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this month released the names of their "20 Most Innovation Companies to Watch, 2022" for their latest round of Awards.

Open to new companies – or established companies with an innovative idea – this is the fourth year of the Award. And it's a year that has attracted the highest-ever number of entrants. Disrupters appear in every commercial and public sector, from the newer Life Sciences and Renewables companies, to IT and Retail. Whether it's space travel or a new way to structure a company, any form of innovative company practice was eligible for this Award.

And the Awards short-list certainly had a selection of diverse sectors represented. But that wasn't the only variation. The hotly-contested "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch" Award was open to countries from all around the globe. The majority of the entrants came from Europe, but Asia, North America and Scandinavia were also well-represented.

Spokesman for BWM Robert Weinberg, said he was always amazed by what the entrants produced year after year.

"I'm so impressed by the genius ideas companies come up with," he added. "Just when we think there's no other way to carry out a particular service or design a certain product, once again myself and the team here at Business Worldwide Magazine are proven completely wrong. And that surprise is certainly one of the reasons why it is always a delight to be part of the judging team for this Award." 

Entrants for the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022 Awards were originally nominated by staff, customers or admirers in a similar sector.

Further information about the BWM "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022" Awards can be found at:  https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2022/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: http://www.bwmonline.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-worldwide-magazine-unveils-its-20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2022-winners-301680547.html

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

You just read:

Business Worldwide Magazine Unveils its "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022" Winners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.