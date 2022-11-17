An Post Delivers More Customer Innovation Using Daon

Daon enables faster and more secure customer onboarding for Ireland's leading mails, parcels and ecommerce logistics company

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, has today announced its partnership with An Post, the leading mails, parcels, ecommerce logistics and financial services company in Ireland for a faster and more secure customer onboarding process. By leveraging the Daon® IdentityX® platform, this partnership enables new customers to seamlessly, and securely, sign up via the An Post Money app or in person at Post Offices.

The Daon Identity X platform enables identity continuity and seamless end-to-end identity capture and verification across all devices and channels, including an in-branch capture process.

"An Post continues to provide customer benefits from innovative technology, both in person within its post offices, and within its digital channels. Using our technology, An Post can provide a frictionless but highly secure customer registration experience," said Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC at Daon. "Together with An Post, we're making sure the benefits of our identity assurance technologies enable more banking customers to register safely and securely."

For the An Post customer, registration is a straightforward process that takes approximately one minute. Customers simply use a driver's licence or passport, snap photos of the document, and then take a selfie. In seconds, Daon's platform matches the selfie to the ID document, all the while using genuine person detection technology to prevent fraudsters with photos, video recordings, deep fakes, masks etc.

"An Post is delighted to provide customers with an even more seamless and secure registration process at Post Offices or through our banking app at the very start of their relationship with us," adds Des Morley, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at An Post. "Our goal is to provide high levels of customer satisfaction by ensuring a great user experience, while doing as much as we can to protect customers and An Post from fraudsters. Innovation and the improvement of our customers' user experience is a priority for An Post and Daon is a tried and tested partner in helping us do this."

Click here for more information about Daon's next generation identity proofing & authentication solution.

About Daon:

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity proofing and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon's technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered IdentityX® platform, chosen by leading companies in financial services, telcos, travel & hospitality, and other industries to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005087/en/