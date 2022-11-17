/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in St. John's/
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour; Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East; the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's.
Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. NST
Location: Paul Reynolds Community Centre
35 Carrick Drive
Glenyre Room (Second Floor)
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
A1A 4N2
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
