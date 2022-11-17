Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue, Industry Growth Insights, Statistics, Demand, and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Teeth Whitening Products Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Teeth Whitening Products Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global teeth whitening products market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Teeth whitening or cosmetic tooth bleaching is the most common cosmetic dentistry operation as it improves the appearance of stained or discolored teeth. Dentists use these products that are more powerful than over-the-counter options and are carefully developed to reduce tooth sensitivity. To be effective, these teeth whitening products contain hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide as an active component.

Industry Growth:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding oral hygiene. Furthermore, the increasing population opting for improving dental aesthetics is strengthening the demand for these products. Apart from this, the geriatric population has propagated the growth of the market with old age-related tooth ailments, thereby facilitating the uptake of innovative and effective teeth whitening products on the global level. Moreover, the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, evolving medical tourism of dental treatment, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives for public oral health care are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Besides this, multiple key players are focusing on creating products that incorporate cutting-edge technology, thus contributing to the market. Additionally, rapid digital impact across the globe also influences individuals to adopt teeth whitening products and procedures, which is expected to strengthen the overall growth of the market.

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Den-Mat Holdings LLC

• Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever Plc

• W&H (UK) Ltd

Breakup by Product:

• Whitening Toothpaste

• Whitening Strips and Gels

• Whitening Rinses

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Bleaching Agents

• Non-Bleaching Agents (Surface Cleaners)

Breakup by End User:

• Dentists

• Home Users

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

