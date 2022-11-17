Insights Into The Global Genetically Modified Crops Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Genetically Modified Crops Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Genetically Modified Crops Market Report 2022” forecasts the genetically modified crops market is expected to reach $28.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.12%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for food security which is expected to drive the demand for genetically modified crops. The genetically modified crops market is expected to grow from $28.92 billion in 2025 to $39.71 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.54%.

The GM crops market is expected to be supported by the growing demand for biofuel manufactured through genetically modified crops in the forecast period.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Trends

Companies in the genetically modified crops global market are focusing on the development of crops with stacked traits, which help in transformation of target crops with multiple genes. Stacking has also been used to address the issue of genetic resistance of weeds and insect predators. The new lines express a number of different variations in the gene that encodes the protein that attacks insects feeding on the modified plant, which enhances and simplifies pest management for biotech crops.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Overview

The genetically modified crops global market consists of sales of genetically modified crops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in producing genetically modified crops such as soybean, cotton, maize, oilseed rape, and others. The companies producing genetically modified crops usually sell genetically modified seeds, made in laboratories, to the farmers/corporate farming companies. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Trait- Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Others.

• By Crops –Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, BASF SE, DuPont, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth genetically modified crops market research. The market report analyzes and genetically modified crops market forecast market size, genetically modified crops global market segments, genetically modified crops global market growth drivers, genetically modified crops global market growth across geographies, genetically modified crops global market trends and genetically modified crops market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The genetically modified crops global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

