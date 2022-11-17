Global Fabrics Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Fabrics Market Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Fabrics Market Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Fabrics Market Report 2022” forecasts the fabrics market is expected to reach $228.36 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing e-commerce which is expected to drive the demand for fabrics. The fabrics market is expected to grow from $228.36 billion in 2025 to $287.94 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the fabrics manufacturing market.

Fabrics Market Trends

Increasing concerns over greenhouse emission, global warming and increasing carbon footprint, which is caused due to textile pollution, has resulted in increasing demand for sustainable textiles. Eco-brands and green clothing has motivated the fabric manufacturers to focus on green fibers that are created to minimize environmental impact of waste generated by textile industries.

Fabrics Market Overview

The fabrics market consists of sales of fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture fabrics, through processes such as weaving and knitting. A fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting, or bonding fibers together.

Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type – Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broad woven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills And Schiffli Machine Embroidery

• By Product –Cotton Fabrics, Linen Fabrics, Silk Fabrics, Canvas Fabrics, Polycotton Fabrics, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Toray Industries Inc, Reliance Industries, Shenzhou International Holdings Limited, INVISTA, Pacific Textiles

Fabrics Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth fabrics global market research. The market report analyzes fabrics global market outlook, fabrics global market size, fabrics global market segmentation, global fabrics market growth drivers, fabrics global market growth across geographies, and fabrics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

