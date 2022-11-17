Global Air Purifiers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Air Purifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Air Purifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022”, the air purifiers market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.61 billion in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to nearly $2.47 billion by 2025. The global air purifiers market is expected to reach $2.47 billion by 2025, and $3.98 billion by 2030. Rise in health consciousness contributing to the growth of the air purifiers market. There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases.

Key Trends In The Air Purifiers Market

Air purifiers’ manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their environmental footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy-efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. This results in significant cost savings for consumers. All major appliances including air purifiers are available with energy efficiency ratings. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient appliances. Most appliances in the USA, are ENERGY STAR certified, which use 10% to 50% less energy each year than a non-energy efficient equivalent. For instance, in November 2018, LG Electronics USA launched a new ENERGY STAR certified air purifier called the PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier. This LG PuriCare 360° features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, true HEPA filtration, LoDecibal™ quieter operation and superior energy efficiency.

Overview Of The Air Purifiers Market

The air purifiers market consists of sales of air purifiers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air purifiers for purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. Air purifiers are used to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air containing pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Air Purifiers Market Segmentation

• By Technology: HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Others

• By Type: Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Others

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global air purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides air purifiers global market analysis and an overview of air purifiers global market.

