Aurora Mobile Becomes One of the First Data Providers of the Shenzhen Data Exchange

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it became one of the first data providers of the Shenzhen Data Exchange. On November 15, 2022, the Shenzhen Data Exchange Inaugural Ceremony and Achievement Exhibition was successfully held in Shenzhen. The event was hosted by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government under the guidance of the Guangdong Provincial People's Government. Government officers from Guangdong Province and Shenzhen City attended the event. As one of the first data providers of the Shenzhen Data Exchange, Aurora Mobile received the related certificate at the ceremony. The first online data transaction certificates and the first on-site cross-border data transaction certificates were also issued at the event.



Located in China's high-tech hub of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, the Shenzhen Data Exchange aims to become a state-level data exchange, developing comprehensive service capabilities from the four aspects of compliance assurance, supply and demand connection, circulation support, and ecosystem development to cover the entire chain of data transactions and build a cross-region and cross-border data elements trading platform. The establishment of the Shenzhen Data Exchange is of great significance for deepening the market-oriented allocation reform of data elements, promoting the accumulation and circulation of data elements in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and promoting the high-quality development of the digital economy.

Served as the data provider of the Shenzhen Data Exchange, Aurora Mobile has connected its system with the trading service platform of the exchange and is working on making its self-owned data products in compliance with the exchange's standards available on the platform for trading. As an integral part of the multi-level data product offerings of the exchange, the Company will actively respond to the call for building a prosperous data element market and promote on-site data trading.

At present, the Company's four data products, including MoonFox iApp, Financial Risk Factor, Marketing Model and iAudience, are undergoing compliance audits and are expected to be available for trading in the near future. MoonFox iApp will also be included in the list of cross-border data trading products of the Shenzhen Data Exchange, providing services for overseas investment institutions and leading enterprises, and helping overseas customers to make investment analysis and conduct data-led decision making.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to leverage its strict compliance management system and professional data governance capabilities to facilitate the circulation of data elements, unleash the value of data elements, and empower the development of the digital economy.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com