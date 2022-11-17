DSI introduces online submission of supplementary documents for Visit Permit to Hong Kong application

MACAU, November 17 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has been continuously expanding electronic services in line with the development of electronic administration of the Macao Special Administration Region Government. At the same time, DSI strives to promote digitalization of internal management. The first phase starts with the implementation of a paper-free workflow in the operation related to the Visit Permit of Residents of Macao SAR to Hong Kong SAR (hereinafter called Visit Permit to Hong Kong). The digitalization covers the entire workflow from receiving application form, collecting signature and handling documents of applicants at the service counter, to internal examination and approval of application, document production and so on. All of these will improve workflow of internal operation, enhance work efficiency and effectively strengthen the management efficiency of the department. Starting form today (17 November 2022), DSI launches online submission of supplementary documents for Visit Permit to Hong Kong application. With the new online submission service, citizens no longer need to proceed to the department in person for providing additional information. Documents can be done in only one visit.

Applicants who need to submit supplementary documents for the Visit Permit to Hong Kong application can log in to DSI’s online enquiry system ( https://webservice.dsi.gov.mo/EnquiryService/?lang=en ) by inputting the number of the application receipt and the date of application. After that, they can track the progress of their applications instantly, and upload additional documents (including photo, declaration letter and proof of loss) if needed. The entire submission process can be done online.

For enquiries, please call DSI hotline 2837-0777/2837-0888 or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.