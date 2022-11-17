Results of transport, storage & communications survey 2021

MACAU, November 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 3,319 establishments operating in the Transport, Storage & Communications Sector in 2021, a decrease of 107 year-on-year; total number of persons engaged went down by 1,454 to 20,374. Receipts and expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP19.07 billion and MOP16.89 billion respectively, up by 12.5% and 8.1% year-on-year. Gross Surplus totalled MOP2.17 billion, an upsurge of 70.2% year-on-year. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy rose by 11.4% year-on-year to MOP6.81 billion, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation fell by 18.9% to MOP645 million.

Establishments engaged in the Transport & Storage Sector decreased by 101 year-on-year to 3,286 in 2021, and number of persons engaged dropped by 1,370 to 17,987. Driven by an increase in demand for air passenger and cargo transport, receipts of the sector rose by 4.6% year-on-year to MOP10.94 billion, with those generated from Passenger Transport Services and Cargo Transport Services growing by 11.4% and 16.6% respectively. Expenditure of the sector went down by 3.1% year-on-year to MOP11.09 billion, of which Operating Expenses and Compensation of Employees dipped by 3.7% and 5.0% respectively, while Purchase of Goods & Services and Commission Paid went up by 6.6%. The sector registered a deficit of MOP198 million, which has narrowed significantly compared to 2020 (-MOP923 million). Gross Value Added expanded by 18.3% year-on-year to MOP3.44 billion.

Analysed by industry, Air Transport recorded a year-on-year rise of 53.5% in receipts (MOP1.73 billion) and a much smaller deficit of MOP499 million as against 2020 (-MOP1.14 billion). Receipts (MOP4.28 billion) and Gross Surplus (MOP291 million) of Land Transport declined by 7.2% and 57.8% year-on-year respectively. Sea Transport registered a 25.6% fall in receipts (MOP335 million) and posted a narrower deficit of MOP244 million compared to 2020 (-MOP437 million).

Establishments operating in the Communications Sector totalled 33 in 2021, a decrease of 6 year-on-year; number of persons engaged went down by 84 to 2,387. Receipts of the sector grew by 25.3% year-on-year to MOP8.13 billion, on account of a substantial rise in receipts from sales of telecommunications equipment such as smartphones. Expenditure of the sector soared by 38.4% year-on-year to MOP5.80 billion, of which Purchase of Goods & Services and Commission Paid jumped by 64.3%; Operating Expenses swelled by 16.6% whereas Compensation of Employees edged down by 0.6%. Gross Surplus (MOP2.37 billion) and Gross Value Added (MOP3.37 billion) showed respective increases of 7.7% and 5.1% year-on-year.