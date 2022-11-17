New Website of the Social Security Fund is Now in Use

MACAU, November 17 - In order to meet social development and further facilitate residents' access to social security information, the Social Security Fund has fully updated its official website ( www.fss.gov.mo ), which focuses on integrating the online enquiry services and promoting the electronic service functions to enhance service efficiency.

The website address of the new version remains unchanged, the overall structure is optimized, the home page is more concise, and its electronic services are highlighted. The newly added "My Social Security" function allows residents to log in to their "Macao One Account" to view individual’s beneficiary information for the Social Security System, the proof of life records, the contribution and benefit payment records for the last five years, the application status of benefit payment, the Electronic Payment Advice for Contributions of the Arbitrary System, the non-mandatory central provident fund system’s individual accounts, and relevant application status, etc. In addition, individuals or employers may access to a variety of Social Security Fund's electronic services by logging in to "Macao One Account".

The new version of the website adopts a responsive interface design, which can automatically adjust the most suitable screen according to browsers with different pixels, providing the best browsing experience. The Social Security Fund will continue to expand its electronic services and strive to provide residents with more convenient social security services. For enquiries, please call 2853 2850 during office hours.