Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) dropped by 39.7% year-on-year to MOP2.90 billion in the third quarter of 2022, dragged down by a 50% decline in visitor arrivals amid the pandemic. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP2.63 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP 264 million) fell by 37.6% and 54.6% year-on-year respectively. In the first three quarters of 2022, total spending of visitors amounted to MOP13.34 billion, down by 26.5% year-on-year.

Visitors spent an average of MOP3,222 in the third quarter, up by 22.7% year-on-year. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP5,717) and same-day visitors (MOP601) increased by 14.5% and 1.8% year-on-year. Visitors from mainland China spent MOP3,183 on average, up by 22.6% year-on-year; per-capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP6,145) grew by 3.9%.

As regards type of expense, visitors spent primarily on shopping (64.7% of total) in the third quarter, followed by accommodation (17.9%) and food & beverage (11.9%). Per-capita shopping spending of visitors rose by 30.0% year-on-year to MOP2,084, which was mainly spent on cosmetics & perfume (MOP646), handbags & shoes (MOP377) and clothing (MOP280). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for shopping (MOP4,838) and vacation (MOP5,841) went up by 60.3% and 4.8% year-on-year respectively, while spending of those coming for visiting relatives or friends (MOP1,127) dropped by 41.4%.

With respect to visitors’ comments, the proportions of visitors who expressed satisfaction with environmental hygiene (96.9%) and shopping (94.9%) rose by 0.7 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points quarter-to-quarter respectively in the third quarter. Meanwhile, 79.0% of the visitors considered that there were adequate tourist attractions in Macao, an increase of 3.4 percentage points quarter-to-quarter; on the other hand, the proportions of visitors who complimented on hotel establishments (94.8%) and public transport (89.5%) decreased by 0.4 percentage points and 0.9 percentage points respectively.

