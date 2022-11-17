Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,963 in the last 365 days.

Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 854 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the third quarter of 2022 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP4.86 billion, down by 30.7% and 26.8% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 252 quarter-to-quarter to 541 units, and the total value fell by 30.8% to MOP3.36 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (524 units) dropped by 31.1% and the transaction value (MOP3.24 billion) went down by 30.4%. Besides, transaction volume (17 units) and value (MOP 120 million) of pre-sale residential units reduced by 46.9% and 39.1% respectively quarter-to-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units (MOP91,788) dropped by 3.2% quarter-to-quarter; the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP89,388) and Coloane (MOP101,803) fell by 4.7% and 4.9% respectively, while the average price of those in Taipa (MOP96,178) rose by 3.0%. The average price per square metre of existing residential units went down by 2.1% quarter-to-quarter to MOP91,241. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (82 units), NATAP (48 units) and NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (46 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP95,380, MOP110,164 and MOP102,466. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre dipped by 11.9% quarter-to-quarter to MOP140,070.

The average price per square metre of usable area of industrial units went up by 7.6% quarter-to-quarter to MOP49,526, and that of office units increased by 2.0% to MOP81,361.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 7,726 residential units in the design stage and 2,155 under construction as at the end of the third quarter. Residential units under inspection totalled 67, with 52 units in the Macao Peninsula and 15 units in Coloane. During the quarter, 30 residential units were issued the construction permit and 21 of them were located in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats accounted for 90.0% of the total. Meanwhile, 60 residential units were issued the licence of use, all of which were situated in the Macao Peninsula; among them, 30.0% were studio flats while 20.0% were one-bedroom units.

You just read:

Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 3rd quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.