Global Domestic Couriers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Domestic Couriers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022”, the domestic couriers market share is predicted to reach a value of $454.5 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $454.5 billion in 2020 to $736.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing e-commerce demand which is expected to drive the demand for domestic couriers. The domestic couriers market is expected to grow from $736.0 billion in 2025 to $1.15 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%. Rising demand for food delivery services is expected to contribute to the growth of the domestic couriers industry in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Domestic Couriers Market

Courier service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units which allow customers to collect, hand in and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenience stores, gas stations and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of the delivery services network and reduce last mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market.

Overview Of The Domestic Couriers Market

The domestic couriers market consists of sales of delivery services of small packages and parcels, in metropolitan areas and urban centers within a country. The market includes the revenues of establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels.

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ground, Express, Deferred

• By Application: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

• By End User: BFSI, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global domestic couriers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., A-1 Express, SF Express Co. Ltd., UPS Limited, DHL Express

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides domestic couriers global market forecast and an overview of domestic couriers market. The market report analyzes domestic couriers global market size, domestic couriers market growth drivers, domestic couriers global market trends, domestic couriers market segments, domestic couriers global market major players, domestic couriers market growth across geographies, and domestic couriers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

