Global Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the autonomous mining equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.44 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The autonomous mining equipment market growth is expected to increase to $3.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The shortage of labor or skilled workforce is driving the global autonomous mining equipment market.

Key Trends In The Autonomous Mining Equipment Market

Autonomous mining equipment companies are leveraging the power of the IoT to enhance the efficiency of their equipment. IoT based smart sensors allow real-time capture of data from machines and equipment across the operation. This data collected can then be used for planning and control, considering the different units within the operation, and support the decision-making process. The use of IoT enables companies to reduce risks, optimize operations and improve productivity. For instance, South Africa based gold mining company, Gold Fields’ uses sensors and machinery to get live data of the mining body, which it then uses to place explosive charges in drill holes, where they are most effective, improving impact efficiency.

Overview Of The Autonomous Mining Equipment Market

The autonomous mining equipment market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing autonomous equipment and vehicles which function with minimal human intervention and primarily help in safe mining and transportation of ores and other materials. Autonomous mining equipment works on wireless communication technologies and electronic tracking (CT) systems. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

•By Technology: Surface Mining Technique, and Underground Mining Technique

•By Equipment: Smart Ventilations System, Autonomous Hauling Truck, Pumping Stations, Autonomous Drilling Rig, Underground LHD Loader, Tunneling Equipment, and Others

•By Application: Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining, Others

•By Geography: The global autonomous mining equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Caterpillar, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu, Sandvik, and Atlas Copco

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of autonomous mining equipment global market.

