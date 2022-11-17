Global Fire Detection Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Fire Detection Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fire Detection Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the fire detection equipment market share is predicted to reach a value of $19.63 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.64% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $19.63 billion in 2020 to $26.57 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.24%. The fire detection equipment market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2025 and reach $35.95 billion in 2030. Growth in infrastructure is expected to boost the market for fire detection equipment in the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of fire detection equipment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5357&type=smp

Key Trends In The Fire Detection Equipment Market

Major players operating in the market are integrating smoke detectors in their home automation systems, which is gaining significant popularity in the smoke detectors market. The companies are focused on providing ultimate security and control for remote and residential applications. For instance, in September 2019, ABB became the first company to launch a new alarm stick, which integrated the company’s smoke, carbon monoxide (CO), and heat detectors into its ‘ABB-free@home’ system. The alarm-stick connects to the ABB-free@home system access point via USB and can establish wireless communication with the detector. The comprehensive solution utilizes the VdS 3515 certified detector protocol and operates autonomously. The detectors produce sound fire alerts in the property and send a push notification to the owner’s mobile phone when the fire alarm goes off.

Fire Detection Equipment Market Overview

The fire detection equipment market consists of sales of fire detection equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide fire detection equipment used to warn people when the presence of fire is detected. Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat, or flames. However, this equipment does not intervene in the fire suppression.

Learn more on the global fire detection equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-market

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors

• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

• By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas, Others

• By Geography: The global fire detection equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma , Gentex , Robert Bosch

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of fire detection equipment global market. The market report analyzes fire detection equipment global market size, fire detection equipment global market growth drivers, fire detection equipment market trends, fire detection equipment market segments, fire detection equipment market major players, fire detection equipment market growth across geographies, and fire detection equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The fire detection equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoke-detectors-global-market-report

Alarm Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alarm-systems-and-equipment-global-market-report

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emergency-and-other-relief-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC