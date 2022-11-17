Global Bars And Cafes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Bars And Cafes Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2022”, the bars and cafes market size is predicted to reach a value of $335.6 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4% since 2015. The bars and cafes market growth is expected to increase from $335.6 billion in 2020 to $513.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.9%. The bars and cafes market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 and reach $659.5 billion in 2030. The increase in disposable income is expected to fuel the growth of the bars and cafes industry in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Bars And Cafes Market

Companies in the bars and cafés market are increasingly using beverage-top media a beverage marketing technology that prints high-resolution messages on coffee, beer, and other foam-based drinks. For instance, Café de Flore, a coffee house in Italy is using this beverage-top media technology to print messages or images as per consumers'requirement on their coffee, and Carrera café, a Los Angeles-based café is also using the technology. Moreover, World of Beer, a US-based Bar Chain company is using the beverage marketing platform to serve a beer with a personalized message.

Overview Of The Bars And Cafes Market

The bars and cafes market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption, nonalcoholic beverages, and specialty snacks for consumption on or near the premises by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) including bars, taverns, nightclubs, or drinking places and fruit juice stalls, coffee shops and mobile beverage vendors that prepare and serve alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption or prepare and/or serve a specialty snack, such as ice cream, frozen yogurt, cookies, or popcorn, and/or serve nonalcoholic beverages, such as coffee, juices, or sodas for consumption on or near the premises. The bars and cafes market is segmented into snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars and drinking places (alcoholic beverages).

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Snack And Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars, Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

• By Ownership: Chain Market, Standalone Market

• By Pricing: High-End, Economy

• By Geography: The global bars and cafes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Starbucks, Lavazza, J D Wetherspoon plc, Mitchells & Butlers plc, Buffallo Wild Wings, John Swire & Sons Limited, McDonald's, Coffee Day Enterprises

