Carbon Tetrachloride Market size was estimated at US$176 million in 2027 – IndustryARC

Carbon Tetrachloride Market size is estimated to reach US$176 million, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carbon Tetrachloride Market size is estimated to reach US$176 million, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carbon tetrachloride or tetrachloromethane is an organic compound with a sweet smell and is widely utilized in chemical synthesis. Carbon Tetrachloride has major applications in fire extinguishers, solvents, cleaning, paints, fertilizers, pesticides and others, further fueling its demand across major end-use industries. The demand for carbon tetrachloride in the chemicals sector is growing rapidly for the manufacturing of various agrochemicals, cleaning chemicals and others, which acts as a driving factor in the carbon tetrachloride industry. In addition, the increasing agricultural production and organic farming trends, demanding insecticides and fertilizers, are propelling the growth prospects for the carbon tetrachloride market. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a major disruption in the carbon tetrachloride market. Disturbance in chemical manufacturing, rise in raw material price, supply chain disruption and other lockdown restrictions had a negative impact on the market. However, significant recovery in the major end-use sector is boosting the demand for carbon tetrachloride for a wide range of applicability and utilization in cleaning, chemical manufacturing, medication and others. Thus, the Carbon Tetrachloride industry is anticipated to grow rapidly and contribute to the Carbon Tetrachloride market size during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Carbon Tetrachloride market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Carbon Tetrachloride Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the chemical sector, initiatives towards organic farming and agricultural trends and urbanization. These factors continue to boost the market growth in this region.

2. The flourishing chemical sector across the world is propelling the demand for Carbon Tetrachloride for various applications such as refrigerants, chlorine, agrochemicals, fire extinguisher and others, further influencing the growth in the Carbon Tetrachloride market size.

3. The demand for Carbon Tetrachloride or tetrachloromethane is high due to its high applicability in the agriculture sector for pesticides, fertilizers, fumigants and others, owing to rising agricultural production trends.

4. However, the hazardous impacts on the environment and severe health risks associated with this organic compound act as a challenging factor in the Carbon Tetrachloride industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Carbon Tetrachloride Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The chemical manufacturing segment held a significant Carbon Tetrachloride Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tetrachloromethane or carbon tetrachloride has major scope for growth in the chemical manufacturing application as a chemical intermediate for chlorine, agrochemicals, fire extinguisher, fertilizers, pesticides and others. It is used as a solvent in the chemical manufacturing process for organic and inorganic chemicals and other chemical products.

2. Carbon Tetrachloride Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The chemicals segment held a significant Carbon Tetrachloride Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The lucrative growth in the chemical sector is influenced by growth factors such as an established base for specialty chemical manufacturing units, demand for organic and inorganic chemicals and rapid industrialization. For instance, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the chemical sector output in the U.S. is expected to grow by 4.1% in 2022 and expand to 2.4% growth in 2023.

3. Carbon Tetrachloride Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-Pacific held the largest Carbon Tetrachloride Market share (up to 39%) in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for carbon tetrachloride in this region is influenced by the established base for the chemical sector, flourishing manufacturing base and rapid urbanization. The chemical industry is significantly growing in APAC owing to factors such as rising demand for specialty, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, an established production base and urbanization.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carbon Tetrachloride industry are:

1. Dow Chemical

2. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

3. Akzo Nobel

4. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

5. INEOS Group Holdings

