Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Growth Report, Demand, Top Companies Share, and Forecast

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global digital patient monitoring devices market reached a value of US$ 80.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 323.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.50% during 2022-2027.

Digital patient monitoring devices refer to electronic gadgets intended to monitor the vital parameters of a patient, including heart rate, temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation levels (SPO2), etc. They are commonly available for urine output, temperature, respiratory, cardiac, weight, neuromonitoring, remote patient, etc. Digital patient monitoring devices aid in increasing patient engagement and control, preventing and delaying complications from the disease, saving time, reducing errors, reducing workload, improving communication, and enhancing safety. As a result, they find extensive usage in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), home care settings, etc.

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as hypertension, blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, etc., is primarily driving the digital patient monitoring devices market. Besides this, the elevating demand for various sensor-based wearable monitoring devices, including continuous glucose monitors that assist in tracking the blood sugar levels on a real-time basis, is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding geriatric population, the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and widespread product utilization in in-home care settings owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the expanding advancements in technology, including the introduction of smart monitoring devices that assist in the rapid analysis of common physiological parameters, are expected to bolster the digital patient monitoring devices market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Research Report:

• Abbott Laboratories

• AT&T Inc.

• Athenahealth Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• General Electric Company

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Medtronic plc

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• OMRON Corporation

• ResMed

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Monitoring Type:

• Wireless Sensor Technology

• mHealth

• Telehealth

• Wearable Devices

• Remote Patient Monitoring

Breakup by Product:

• Diagnostic Monitoring Devices

• Vital Sign Monitors

• Sleep Monitors

• Fetal Monitors

• Neuromonitors

• Others

• Therapeutic Monitoring Devices

• Insulin Monitors

• Respiratory Monitors

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Home Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

