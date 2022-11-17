zirconium Market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

zirconium Market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The zirconium market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Zirconium is a silver-grey transition metal that usually occurs naturally in mineral baddeleyite, also known as zirconia or derived chemically from zircon. It exhibits excellent properties such as high ductility, robust thermal and corrosion resistance, chemical inertness, and the ability to create stable compounds. Such Perse properties make zirconium an ideal material for use in several industrial applications that include ceramic, chemical processing, nuclear power, piezoelectric crystals, zirconium alloys, and many more. The ceramics industry is one of the largest consumers of zirconium where this metal is used extensively in the production of glazes, ceramic bodies, tiles, frits, enamels, etc. The ceramic industry is booming with increasing demand for ceramics and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the zirconium market highlights the following areas -

1. Zircon dominated the zirconium market in 2021. This type of zirconium comes with a unique set of physical properties, making it ideal for multiple demanding applications.

2. The chemical industry is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the June 2020 data by the American Chemistry Council, net exports of chemicals will account for US$37 billion by 2025.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for zirconium owing to the increasing ceramics market in the region. As per the July 2021 data by India Brand Equity Foundation, the ceramic products & glassware segment recorded positive growth (36.97%) during June 2021 vis-a-vis June 2020.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Zirconium Market - By Type : Zircon dominated the zirconium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This type of zirconium possesses a unique suite of physical properties which makes it suitable for use in a vast array of applications. One of the most important markets for zircon is the ceramics industry where it is used as a whitener for the ceramic surface and body owing to its high refractive index.

2. Zirconium Market - By End Use Industry : The ceramic industry dominated the zirconium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Zirconium is used in a wide range of industrial applications ranging from ceramics to piezoelectric crystals, and zirconium alloys. Among these, the ceramics industry is one the largest market for zirconium where it is utilized in ceramic tiles, glazes, frits, enamels, and many other applications. The demand for ceramic is increasing globally due to increasing demand for stylish and premium ceramic products among consumers and this is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

3. Zirconium Market - By Geography : The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the zirconium market with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for zirconium is attributed to the booming ceramic industry in the region. Zirconium is used in the production of multiple ceramic products ranging from tiles to frits and pigment. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest producers of ceramics in the world which propels the high uses of zirconium in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Zirconium industry are:

1. Iluka Resources

2. Eramet

3. Kenmare Resources plc

4. Tronox Inc.

5. Rio Tinto Group

