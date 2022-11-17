Pyrethroids Market to Reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027 | Syngenta United Phosphorus Arysta Lifescience Cheminova

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pyrethroids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global pyrethroids market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during 2022-2027.

Pyrethroids are organic compounds that are similar to the natural pyrethrins, which are produced by the flowers of pyrethrums. They possess identical properties to pyrethrins but are not sensitive to sunlight. Pyrethroids are generally used to kill flies, ants, mosquitoes, moths, farm pests, etc. They exhibit low toxicity towards mammals, birds, reptiles, etc., and are available in the form of granules, wet powders, emulsifying concentrates, and ultra-low volume (ULV) sprays. Pyrethroids have a short shelf life with biodegradable properties and are extensively utilized as household insecticides.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for home cleaning and hygiene products is one of the key factors driving the pyrethroids market. Apart from this, the rising product adoption in the agriculture sector as a cost-effective alternative to conventionally-used insecticides is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging trend of replacing organophosphates, which are conventionally used on vegetables like carrots and lettuce, with these insecticides is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, the elevating requirement for agricultural or farming materials that are not toxic to mammals and birds is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in cloth treatment and mosquito control across the residential and industrial sectors is anticipated to fuel the pyrethroids market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Corteva Agriscience

Nufarm

SinoHarvest Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

United Phosphorus

Arysta Lifescience

Cheminova

FMC

Monsanto

Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Bifenthrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Cypermethrin

Cyfluthrin

Lambda-Cyhalothrin

Others

Market Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Pest Type:

Lepidoptera

Sucking Pests

Coleoptera

Diptera

Mites

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

