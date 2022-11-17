Aluminum Die Casting Market Industry Report 2022-2027: Top Companies Analysis, Growth Insights, Share, Size, Forecast

Aluminum Die Casting Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aluminum Die Casting Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aluminum die casting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Aluminum die casting represents manufacturing processes that are utilized to produce geometrically complex, accurate, and defined aluminum metal parts. They can be categorized into pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, semisolid die casting, etc. Aluminum die casting procedures prove highly beneficial as the aluminum alloy is lightweight and exhibits high-dimensional stability for producing durable and low-density end products. The aluminum casts even have brilliant corrosion resistance properties, thermal and electrical conductivity, durability, stiffness, and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, as compared to other metal alloys. Consequently, aluminum die casting techniques find extensive utilization across various sectors, such as transportation, telecommunication, automotive, electronics, construction, energy, consumer durables, etc.

Market Demand:

The elevating usage of die casting parts in the automotive industry to produce lightweight vehicle parts and the shifting preferences toward aluminum casts in the electrical and electronics segments are primarily driving the aluminum die casting market. Additionally, the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies aimed at reducing automobile emissions is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the expanding construction equipment sector and the emerging trend of energy conservation across the globe is acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the development of improved casting technology and high precision and digital machinery, which are used for improving the quality and durability of aluminum casts for multiple industrial and electronic applications, is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing industrialization, particularly in developing countries, and the increasing demand for aluminum casts in telecommunications, windmills, transmission parts, etc., are expected to bolster the aluminum die casting market over the forecasted period.

Global Aluminum Die Casting Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

• Alcast Technologies Ltd.

• Alcoa Corporation

• Bodine Aluminum Inc.

• Consolidated Metco Inc.

• Dynacast Deutschland GmbH

• GF Casting Solutions

• Gibbs Die Casting Corporation

• Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Ryobi Die Casting Dalian Co., Ltd.

• Shiloh Industries Inc.

• Walbro LLC

Breakup by Process:

• Pressure Die Casting

• Vacuum Die Casting

• Squeeze Die Casting

• Semisolid Die Casting

Breakup by Application:

• Body Parts

• Engine Parts

• Transmission Parts

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Building & Construction

• Telecommunication

• Consumer Durables

• Energy

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

