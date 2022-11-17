New book is a collection of spiritually driven prose inspiring readers to believe in the higher power within

Debuting author Billie Stephens-Ogden announces the publication of 'Love's Evolution'

COEUR-D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billie Stephens-Ogden marks her publishing debut with the release of "Love's Evolution" (published by Balboa Press), a book filled with insight, comfort and hope for those who are feeling inadequate, scared, depressed and lonely.

"After a very unhappy 20-year marriage, I knew I needed help and began writing to God in the form of prose almost every night to empty my soul and of the pain and limitation I found myself in. Many years later into my second marriage, I found the writings, read them, and felt inspired and moved by them. I gave them to my husband to read. He too felt about them as I did and suggested we get them published because we both agreed that others might benefit and be inspired to change their lives," the author shares.

In this book, Stephens-Ogden describes how she navigated through her ups and downs, successes and failures, life's trials and personal tribulation, by turning within for the answers. Through her persistent belief in that higher power within, she found the love and peace she was looking for. It is the author's hope that by sharing her story, others will be inspired to go within themselves to find wholeness, self-esteem and answers to life's challenges rather than looking out into the world to find answers. She wants to remind them that they are beautiful, wonderful and loved beings, as well as loving people.

"Love's Evolution" is available for purchase at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846407-loves-evolution.

About the Author

Billie Stephens-Ogden was born in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1943 of working-class parents. Her father died when she was 3 months old. In her childhood, she had an "imaginary" friend who helped her stay out of trouble but was forced to deny his existence by relatives. During this time, she had an intense desire to find God. She was allowed to attend churches of all denominations but after a few visits would always walk away saying, "God does not live here." Creating and leading workshops and seminars, and public speaking, are some of her favorite activities because inspiring and sharing the love of life with others enriches everyone's lives. She has lived in seven different states and Idaho is her favorite. She currently lives in Coeur-D'alene, Idaho, where she enjoys the process of aging. To her, getting older is like expanding her life rather than it withering away, and now because she has more time for thought and introspection, which has enabled her to work on this book. Stephens-Ogden and her husband have six beautiful adult children between them, a host of grandchildren, and two grown adopted daughters. She is an ordained, non-denominational minister and metaphysical consultant with local, national, and international clients. She has published a monthly newsletter "WeR1" for 18 years. "Love's Evolution" is her first book.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

