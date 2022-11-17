Proactive news headlines including Rumble Resources, Element 25, Bellevue Gold and Parabellum Resources

Sydney, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Rumble Resources Ltd RTR has delivered zinc recoveries and grades described as "exceptional" from initial flotation tests at the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here

Element 25 Ltd E is raising $35 million at $1.12 per share in a heavily oversubscribed placement. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL has completed 69% of the development at its namesake play in Western Australia, where production is on track to begin in the second half of 2023. Click here

Parabellum Resources Ltd PBL is continuing to make significant progress on the mineral resource estimate, metallurgical test work and engineering design which form the key deliverables required in the scoping study at the Khotgor REE (rare earth elements) Project in Mongolia. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd SUV has started resource drilling on cleared private land adjacent to granted tenure that contains the Eneabba Project maiden inferred JORC resource of 216 million tonnes of silica sand. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd VAL has identified priority uranium targets in radon-in-soil surveys over large gravity targets at the Hidden Bay Uranium Project, near the major historic Rabbit Lake Mine in the Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here

Global Health Ltd GLH has made a number of leadership changes that come into effect today. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd PNX has identified a new gold target zone about 1.2 kilometres wide during a detailed drone-based magnetic survey over its 1,500-square-kilometre tenement package in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd MOH welcomes the results of a preliminary evaluation by consultant geochemist Richard Carver of lithium and associated element assay data of soils and stream sediments at Moho's 100%-owned tenements at its Burracoppin Project in WA. Click here

SensOre Ltd S has released encouraging results from an early-stage, first-pass targeted aircore drilling program at its wholly-owned Boodanoo Project, southwest of Mount Magnet in Western Australia. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd AIS has been working on an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Turbo lens at Bentley deposit within the 100%-owned Jaguar Operations in WA and the results are in. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd CPM has hailed positive results from reconnaissance geochemical sampling on the new Ardmore tenement and at Sylvia May within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd ( AAU ANTMF has received encouraging copper results from two holes of a six-hole, 1,800-metre core drilling program conducted in September at El Pilar Project in central Cuba, which confirm copper porphyry-style sulphide mineralisation underlying a high-grade copper oxide zone. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd NXM has started extensional reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at its Crusader-Templar and Branches prospects, part of the wider Wallbrook Gold Project, 140 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc ( EMN EMN EUMNF is exploring an opportunity to produce high-purity manganese products in Canada for the North American market. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd LIN has made strong progress with its phase one drill program at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd ( IHL IXHL has initiated a BA/BE study and is targeting submission of an IND application with the FDA in Q1 2023. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd ERM has fielded near-surface high-grade gold in drilling to the north of the Golden Forty Mine (G40) deposit at its Tennant Creek project in the Northern Territory, adding to the gold inventory and potential for open pit mining. Click here

Future Metals NL FME FME has delivered near-surface sulphide mineralisation in its ongoing diamond drilling program, providing further evidence for a large nickel-copper-PGE system at its Panton Project in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd YRL has received final assay results from the reverse circulation (RC) drilling exploration program completed at Mt McClure in September. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd LPI has produced a 99.92% purity from original, concentrated brine from its test evaporation ponds at the Maricunga Lithium Project in Chile. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd G 's construction of its Abra Base Metals Mine is moving along at a clip, reaching 92% completion by the end of last month. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd ALK continues to enhance the gold potential of near-mine targets at the Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO) in Central West New South Wales with strong results from recent drilling outside the resource at the Tomingley Extension Project. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd LEG has started its data acquisition phase for the 3D seismic survey over a 24 square kilometre area at Octagonal prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

archTIS Ltd has reduced its overall cost structure to further align with market demands and achieve cash flow neutrality in a timelier manner. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd BRU has entered into an agreement to conduct a pre-feasibility study with Transborders Energy as part of its work on the commercialisation of its large-scale Rafael conventional gas and condensate discovery in the Canning Basin of WA. Click here

