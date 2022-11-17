IEEE Launches Initiative to make Online Courses Affordable for Engineers, Others

ABUJA, Nigeria, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization, has launched the IEEE Continu>ED initiative to make its online courses for continuing education and professional development more affordable, accessible, and relevant to engineers and other technical professionals in Africa.

Eligible businesses, industries, and organizations, in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria and Ghana, can enroll in the IEEE Continu>ED pilot project for a four-month free trial to a selection of eighteen of IEEE's premium course programs. Topics included in the IEEE Continu>ED pilot program include Digital Transformation, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, The Smart Grid, Power Safety Standards, and more.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for companies in Africa to give their employees access to high-quality technical content that will impact productivity and keep organizations competitive in today's rapidly changing technological world," said Vincent Kaabunga, former chair of the IEEE Africa Council.

Wish to develop and advance the educational level of the staff? Want the kind of professional education that will transform and change the way employees work and contribute to the organization's growth? If the answer is yes to these questions, take advantage of the IEEE Continu>ED pilot project to improve the technical knowledge and skills of employees at no cost. This opportunity will be available for only a limited time.

To learn more, and sign up for the four-month free trial, visit; www.ieee.org/education/continuing-education-africa.html or contact Nneoma Ofodile: nneoma@ieee.org .

