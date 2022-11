Magyar Telekom Select Mavenir's Converged Packet Core

Network transition to cloud-native containerized 5G Core with an open architecture

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announce the selection by Magyar Telekom, the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to deploy a cloud-native containerized Converged Packet Core.

Magyar Telekom will use Deutsche Telekom's locally deployed private cloud solution. Mavenir's containerized converged packet core will lay the foundation for quickly and easily deploying new enterprise applications and services, taking advantage of 5G features such as low latency and network slicing.

Laszlo Boka, Platform and Core Services Tribe Lead at Magyar Telekom said: "It was important for us to partner with a software provider that could deliver on three main fronts: a Converged Packet Core to support all access technology integration from 2G to 5G, an open architecture that could run on our specified hardware and software platforms, and seamless integration with third-party network functions. Mavenir is a great candidate for us to provide on all three fronts, and we look forward to what the future will bring."

Mavenir's 5G Core solution is part of its cloud-native MAVcore portfolio based on an open architecture that offers easy scaling of applications and services, hardware decoupling, agility, portability, and cloud-native resilience.

Key attributes include:

Open Architecture : uses Deutsche Telekom-defined hardware and a Kubernetes-based platform.

: uses Deutsche Telekom-defined hardware and a Kubernetes-based platform. Network slicing with dedicated control and user plane network functions for meeting strict service level agreements.

with dedicated control and user plane network functions for meeting strict service level agreements. Cloud-native design : a fully containerized solution based on stateless microservice architecture that allows better resiliency and faster recovery in the event of network failures. It also enables the easy onboarding of users on Deutsche Telekom Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS).

: a fully containerized solution based on stateless microservice architecture that allows better resiliency and faster recovery in the event of network failures. It also enables the easy onboarding of users on Deutsche Telekom Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS). Third-party vendor network function (NF) integration - integrated with multiple third-party vendors, including 4G and 5G access networks (eNodeBs and gNodeBs) and subscriber and policy management functions.

- integrated with multiple third-party vendors, including 4G and 5G access networks (eNodeBs and gNodeBs) and subscriber and policy management functions. Converged architecture : Supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G non-standalone (NSA), and 5G standalone (SA) modes and enables all access technologies to run on a common cloud-native platform provided by Deutsche Telekom.

Ashok Khuntia, President for Core Networks at Mavenir, said, "Working with Mobile Network Operators globally, we've created an agile software delivery process that accommodates specific integration and feature requirements. Integrating Mavenir's Converged Packet Core into Magyar Telekom's existing network will enable a fully automated network with the reliability, scale and flexibility to deliver innovative services. Mavenir is pleased to continue to expand our relationship across the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary accounts in Europe."

About Magyar Telekom:

Magyar Telekom is Hungary's largest telecommunication operator, it was established in 1991. It provides a full range of telecommunications and infocommunications (ICT) services including fixed line and mobile telephony, data transmission and non-voice as well as IT and systems integration services. Magyar Telekom is the majority owner of Makedonski Telekom, the leading fixed line and mobile operator in the Republic of North Macedonia. Magyar Telekom's majority shareholder (61.39%) is Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V., fully owned by Deutsche Telekom AG. www.telekom.hu

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

