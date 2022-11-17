Submit Release
Stellantis Accelerates Autonomous Driving Journey with Acquisition of aiMotive, a Leading Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving Start-up

  • aiMotive technology supercharges Stellantis mid-term development of STLA AutoDrive, the Company's autonomous driving tech platform
  • aiMotive to operate as subsidiary of Stellantis, preserving start-up spirit
  • Founder László Kishonti will continue to drive the company as aiMotive CEO

