Stellantis Accelerates Autonomous Driving Journey with Acquisition of aiMotive, a Leading Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving Start-up
Stellantis Accelerates Autonomous Driving Journey with Acquisition of aiMotive, a Leading Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving Start-up
- aiMotive technology supercharges Stellantis mid-term development of STLA AutoDrive, the Company's autonomous driving tech platform
- aiMotive to operate as subsidiary of Stellantis, preserving start-up spirit
- Founder László Kishonti will continue to drive the company as aiMotive CEO
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.