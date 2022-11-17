North America Lithium-ion Battery Market 2022: Top Manufacturers, Size, Share by Company, Demand, Growth, Report 2027

North America Lithium-ion Battery Market

The North America lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2021, expects to reach US$ 28.4 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 12.8% by 2022-2027.

North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the North America lithium-ion battery market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The North America lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027.

A lithium-ion battery refers to a rechargeable battery that is generally used in consumer electronic devices and electric vehicles (EVs). It is an advanced battery technology, which is embedded with lithium ions and can store up to 150 watt-hours of electricity. It possesses superior energy density, due to which it can deliver a large amount of current for power application. Along with this, since it requires low maintenance, it is ideal for fuel gauge applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends:

The market in North America is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles in the region. Along with this, with an enhanced focus on sustainable development, there has been a shift toward the preference for lithium-ion batteries, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive sector across the region is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including inflating disposable income levels of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide

• Lithium Iron Phosphate

• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

• Lithium Manganese Oxide

• Others

Breakup by Power Capacity:

• 0 to 3000mAh

• 3000mAh to 10000mAh

• 10000mAh to 60000mAh

• More than 60000mAh

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Electric Vehicles

• Energy Storage

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

