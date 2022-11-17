Ambulatory Services Market Size Worth US$ 4.84 Trillion Globally by 2027, at 6.4% CAGR

Ambulatory Services Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Ambulatory Services Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global ambulatory services market reached a value of US$ 3.31 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.84 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

Ambulatory services involve clinical, architectural, and specialized activities performed by registered nurses and health experts. It comprises processes and applications of advanced medical technologies that are provided without visiting the diagnostic centers or hospital, thus avoiding hospital stays. It offers diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services to patients with advanced medical treatments. Several specialties that serve in ambulatory service centers are ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain, gynecology, and many others.

Key Players Included in Global Ambulatory Services Market Research Report:

• Envision Healthcare

• HCA Healthcare

• Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

• Medical Facilities Corporation

• Nueterra Capital

• Surgery Partners

• Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated)

• Tenet Healthcare Corporation

• Terveystalo Oyj

• Universal Health Services Inc

Industry Growth:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. In line with this, the rising geriatric population and growing preference for outpatient care are significantly contributing to the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, various government initiatives and the availability of funding for ambulatory medical facilities are catalyzing market expansion. Apart from this, reduced hospital stays, and decreased healthcare expenditure due to a high preference for minimally invasive surgeries are propelling the market growth. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in ambulatory services are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the significant expansion of primary care offices is providing a boost to market growth worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Primary Care Offices

• Outpatient Departments

• Emergency Departments

• Surgical Specialty

o Ophthalmology

o Orthopedics

o Gastroenterology

o Pain Management/Spinal Injections

o Plastic Surgery

o Others

• Medical Specialty

Breakup by Modality:

• Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospital-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Service:

• Non-Surgical Services

• Surgical Services

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



