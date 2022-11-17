Hard Seltzers Market Global Share 2022, Size (US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027), Growth (CAGR 13.6%), Top Brands Analysis Report

Hard Seltzers Market

The global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzers market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027.

Hard seltzer refers to a range of alcoholic, carbonated beverages, most often packaged in cans for portability. Most brands of seltzers consist of fermented cane sugar and added flavorings with 4.5-7% ABV containing a hundred calories per can or less. In contrast, other brands create malt liquor from dried and soaked malted barley and prepare it for fermentation, which breaks down complex sugars and produces alcohol. They are available in various familiar fruity flavors, such as tangerine, grapefruit, black cherry, lime, and watermelon, as well as complex flavor profiles, such as lemon agave hibiscus, melon basil and cucumber peach.

Covid-19 Impact Overview:

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has negatively impacted the hard seltzer market as major shutdowns have resulted in a temporary halt to the production in several regions. In addition to this, suspended and postponed assembling tasks across significant assembling center points have created a substantial log jam in the manufacturing process. This has negatively impacted product launches and timely supply to the market. Moreover, numerous restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic and continuous lockdowns have adversely affected buyer requests as there has been a sharp downfall in consumer demand for hard seltzers across the globe.

Global Hard Seltzer Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the shifting customer preferences towards beverages with low alcohol, calorie, and carbohydrate content. This is further supported by the growing health consciousness among the masses, thereby providing a major boost to the hard seltzer market. Also, the increasing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market.

Furthermore, the widespread awareness regarding the benefits of gluten-free hard seltzer beverages among people with celiac disease, inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders are also creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, increasing enthusiasm towards health and fitness, inflating disposable incomes of the consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hard seltzer manufacturers being:

Some of these key players include:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

• Ficks & Co

• Future Proof Brands LLC

• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

• Oskar Blues Brewery

• White Claw Hard Seltzer

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

• 1% to 4.9%

• 5% to 6.9%

• 7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Cans

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Sparkling Water

• Carbonated Water

• Alcohol

• Fruit Flavours

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Hard Seltzer Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

