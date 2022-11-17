Global Green Cement Market Size, Share, Analysis, Price, Top Companies, Industry Growth, Report 2022-2027

Green Cement Market 2022

The global green cement market reached a value of US$27.2 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$56.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027.

Green Cement Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global green cement market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global green cement market reached a value of US$ 27.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027.

Cement refers to the strong binding and adhesive agent that is among the primary ingredients utilized in the construction industry. Green cement is a relatively more eco-friendly product variant when compared to the traditional cement as it helps in minimizing carbon emissions. It is prepared by using industrial by-products, such as fly ash, blast furnace slag, aluminosilicates, etc. Some commonly used kinds of green cement include ekkomaxx cement, geopolymer cement, sequestrated carbon cement, magnesium ferrocrete, oxychloride cement, calcium sulfoaluminate cement, etc. They are extensively utilized in constructing structural columns, bridges, dams, buldings, etc., in sustainable architectural programs across countries.

Global Green Cement Market Trends:

The expanding construction sector is among the key factors driving the green cement market. Besides this, the rising consumer awareness towards the detrimental environmental effects of carbon emissions and the inflating popularity of eco-friendly infrastructural resources are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing utilization of green cement in commercial and industrial construction projects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In addition to this, the introduction of various favorable policies by government bodies aimed at encouraging the adoption of environment-friendly construction materials is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for new office spaces, shopping malls, hospitals, theatres, etc., is projected to stimulate the green cement market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

• CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• CRH plc

• LafargeHolcim Ltd

• Calera Corporation

• HeidelbergCement AG

• Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

• Kiran Global Chem Limited

• CeraTech

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

• Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• ACC Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Infrastructure

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fly Ash-Based

• Slag-Based

• Limestone-Based

• Silica Fume-Based

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

