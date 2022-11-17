Submit Release
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Growth USD 124750 Million by 2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Key Players - Ensco, Noble Corporation, Nabors Industries, Pacific Drilling, Rowan Companies, Seadrill

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offshore Drilling Rigs market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Offshore Drilling Rigs market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Offshore Drilling Rigs market.

Offshore Drilling Rigs market size is estimated to be worth US$ 77200 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 124750 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% during review period. 

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

  • Ensco
  • Noble Corporation
  • China Oilfield Services Limited.
  • Nabors Industries
  • Pacific Drilling
  • Rowan Companies
  • Seadrill
  • Transocean
  • Vantage Drilling
  • Hercules Offshore
  • KCA Deutag

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Jackup Offshore Drilling Rigs
  • Semi-Submersibles Offshore Drilling Rigs
  • Drillships

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Shallow Water
  • Deepwater
  • Ultra-Deepwater

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Offshore Drilling Rigs market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Detailed TOC of Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

4 Market Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

