India Biofertilizers Market 2022- Top Companies List, Size, Growth (CAGR 15.89%), Share, Analysis & Forecast Report 2027

Biofertilizer Industry in India

The India biofertilizer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.89% during 2022-2027 - Impelled by Surging Environmental Concerns [IMARC Group]

India Biofertilizers Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Biofertilizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the biofertilizer industry in india. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India biofertilizer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.89% during 2022-2027.

Biofertilizers refer to natural fertilizers that are prepared from biological waste containing living microorganisms. The microorganisms present in these fertilizers break down complex minerals and decompose organic matter for easy absorption by plants. Additionally, they employ natural processes of solubilizing phosphorus, growth-promoting substances, and nitrogen fixation, further stimulating plant growth. Some of the common biofertilizers include azotobacter, blue-green algae (BGA), rhizobium, and azospirillum. Due to the presence of the microbes they aid in enhancing the overall soil fertility while increasing the supply of primary nutrients.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Biofertilizer Market Trends:

The rising environmental concerns majorly drive the Indian market. Along with this, the increasing shift toward the uptake of bio alternatives among individuals due to the rising awareness regarding the adverse effect of chemical fertilizers, including damage to the fertility of the soil, the spread of hazardous diseases, and incidences of chemicals entering the food chain, is significantly supporting its demand across the country.

Moreover, the growing health concerns encouraging the masses to adopt organic foods and agricultural products in India are creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market further include continuous improvements in the agriculture industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the increasing number of health-conscious individuals.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

• Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers

• Others

Breakup by Crop:

• Cereals and Grains

• Pulses and Oilseeds

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Microorganism:

• Cyanobacter

• Rhizobium

• Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

• Azotobacter

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

