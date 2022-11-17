Submit Release
HEM Launches Yog Chakra Masala Incense Sticks for the Yoga enthusiast

Make your Yoga practice more relaxing with HEM Yog Chakra.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a leader amongst incense makers globally, HEM has launched Hem Yog Chakra Masala Incense Sticks to enhance your Yoga experience.

The product will serve as the best medium for bringing peace to the mind and body. The new incense stick from HEM is the perfect companion for yoga sessions. With its deep mysterious aroma, the HEM Yog Chakra Masala Incense stick creates a relaxing and positive space for yoga, meditation, and chakra healing. Thanks to its all-natural ingredients like herbs, flowers, leaf extracts, aromatic plants, resins, essential oils, and spices, the Yog Chakra Masala sticks elevate mindfulness while emitting less smoke. Each box of Hem Yog Chakra Masala sticks contains 8-inch-long hand-rolled masala sticks that enrich the space with positivity and tranquillity.

Price : $25

Link to Website: https://hemfragrances.com/collections/incense-sticks/products/yog-chakra-premium-masala-incense-sticks

About HEM Corporation 

HEM Corporation is one of the global leaders in the manufacturing and export of incense sticks. For more than three decades, HEM has supplied high-quality incense items to customers in over 70 countries. The brand is well-known for its diverse product
offering and high quality. HEM has exported over 400 different fragrances around the world since 2008, including in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, North and South America, and other Asian countries, all while maintaining high-quality standards and winning numerous accolades.

Rahul Shah
Hem Corporation
+91 98210 27398
email us here
HEM Launches Yog Chakra Masala Incense Sticks for the Yoga enthusiast

