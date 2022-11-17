/EIN News/ -- CMR Surgical announces more than 100 Versius systems installed globally

CMR is delivering on its commercial strategy of rapid global expansion with systems installed across the world and more than 5,000 clinical cases performed

CAMBRIDGE, UK – 17 November 2022, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) – the global surgical robotics business – today provides an update on progress, as the Company announces it has now installed more than 100 Versius® Surgical Robotic Systems commercially. Versius was first introduced to the market in 2019 to make surgical robotics more widely accessible and affordable worldwide, so more patients can receive the benefits of minimal access surgery.

CMR has continued to scale-up rapidly and has now installed the next-generation robotic system across Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Recent installations across Europe include world leading cancer and research centre Institut Curie in France, ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan and in the UK, NHS Wales acquired four systems as part of a pioneering national surgical robotics programme.

Following regulatory approval in Brazil, CMR has further expanded with a number of new customers in the region with Hospital Moinhos de Vento, Hospital e Maternidade Rede D'Or São Luiz Itaim, Hospital Unimed Litoral, Hospital Baia Sul and BP Beneficencia Portuguesa de São Paulo.

In addition, leading institutions across India including Zen Hospital in Mumbai and GEM Hospital in Coimbatore have become the latest to start using the system as CMR increases access to surgical robotics around the world.

The global surgical robotics market continues to grow rapidly and is currently estimated to be worth $6 billioni. CMR is capitalising on this growth with momentum continuing to build for Versius. CMR’s system is the only small, portable, and modular surgical robot on the market, which is an attractive proposition to customers as they roll out surgical robotics programmes to drive efficiency.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, comments: “This is a significant milestone for CMR as we continue to deliver on our ambitious commercial plans. We have seen strong and growing demand for Versius across the world in the last year, as both public health systems and private centres increasingly recognise the value in a small, modular and portable system. A key focus for us is always on finding the right partners, and we are proud to be partnering with world-class hospitals and surgeons, many of which could not previously adopt a surgical robot.”

Evandro Moraes, Chief Administrative Officer, Hospital Moinhos de Vento comments: “It is great to be able to offer our patients robotic assisted surgery thanks to the introduction of an innovative new system, Versius. Due to being small and modular we have been able to adopt the system and offer the benefits of robotic surgery to many more patients.”

CMR is further scaling its operations worldwide to meet the demand for Versius, and work is currently underway to build a major manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire, spanning over 7000 sq. meters, which will be the Company’s global exports hub. To further support CMR’s expansion strategy and help deliver growth in key markets, the Company plans to open additional European offices in the coming months.

This update follows the recent news that Versius has now been used in more than 5,000 clinical cases, across 128 procedure types in specialties including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, general surgery and urology.

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

