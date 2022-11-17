High Voltage Cable Market To Reach a Value of US$ 53.34 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.15%

High Voltage Cable Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “High Voltage Cable Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global high voltage cable market reached a value of US$ 37.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 53.34 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.15% during 2022-2027.

High voltage cables (HVCs) are the cables that are extensively used for transferring electric power at high voltages. Equipped with insulators, protective jackets, conductors, etc., they are designed to accurately transmit electricity without any power loss during long-range transmissions. HVCs can be of various voltage types, such as 50kV-110kV, 115kV-330kV, and more than 330kV. The presence of extra internal layers in the insulation jacket assists these cables in controlling the flow of electricity around the conductor. As a result, HVCs find widespread applications across several sectors, including mining, power, chemical, wastewater treatment, paper, manufacturing, oil and gas, etc.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-voltage-cable-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

High Voltage Cable Market Trends:

The escalating requirement for electronic appliances and devices and the rising need for uninterrupted power supply are primarily driving the high voltage cable market. In addition to this, the expanding construction industry and the emerging trend of smart grids are also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the shifting preferences towards inexhaustible energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, owing to the enhanced focus on sustainable development, are leading to the construction of new utility grid setups with improved distribution and transmission networks across countries, which is further catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating number of rural electrification projects launched by government bodies across the globe is expected to bolster the high voltage cable market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global High Voltage Cable Market Research Report:

Brugg Kabel AG

Ducab

LS Cable & System Ltd

NEXANS

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group

Siemens AG

Southwire Company LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TBEA Co. Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-voltage-cable-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Installation:

Overhead

Underground

Submarine

Breakup by Voltage Type:

50kV-110kV

115kV-330kV

More than 330kV

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Power Utilities

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical and Petrochemical

Others

Renewable Energy

Wind

Hydropower

Others

Infrastructure

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the High Voltage Cable Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global High Voltage Cable Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/industrial-rubber-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-34-78-billion-globally-by-2022-27-imarc-group

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/beryllium-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-213-6-million-globally-by-2022-27-imarc-group

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/united-states-graphite-electrodes-market-expected-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-5-48-during-2022-2027

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/ultra-secure-smartphone-market-demand-growth-rate-top-brands-opportunity-and-report-2022-2027

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/canned-food-market-anticipated-to-surpass-around-us-114-38-billion-by-2027-at-growth-rate-of-3-30-imarc-group

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.