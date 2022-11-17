At a CAGR of 3.4%, Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027 | Continental Group, Marken

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2027”, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 16.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare cold chain logistics refer to logistic management procedures that offer temperature-controlled storage, packaging, and transportation of temperature-sensitive products. They rely on cold and insulated transport vehicles, including railcars, refrigerated trucks, freight, air cargo, etc., to preserve the efficacy and improve the shelf life of several vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, medicines, and samples.

Healthcare cold chain logistics systems help ensure temperature monitoring at every step, provide reliable information to pharmaceutical companies about the products while communicating with regulatory agencies, reduce losses from damaged biomedical products, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized by pharmaceutical and healthcare establishments across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market/requestsample

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry and the elevating requirement for proper storage and transportation of drugs without reducing their efficiency are primarily driving the healthcare cold chain logistics market. In addition to this, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, clinical trial materials, etc., on account of the growing prevalence of various diseases, is also positively influencing the market growth.

Besides this, the implementation of numerous stringent regulations by government bodies aimed at preventing inefficient measures of handling temperature-sensitive pharma products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating investments to facilitate technological development in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are further stimulating the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of complex biological-based medicines and the escalating shipment of hormone treatments, vaccines, complex proteins, etc., that need cold chain refinements result and temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing are expected to bolster the healthcare cold chain logistics market over the forecasted period.

Buy Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=586&method=1

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier)

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation Services, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Cavalier Logistics, Inc

DB Schenker

LifeConEx

American Airlines Cargo

Continental Group

Marken Ltd.

Market Breakup by Product:

Clinical Trial Materials

Vaccines

Biopharmaceuticals

Market Breakup by Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3hTwDgM

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.