Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. sign cannabis agreement

CANADA, November 16 - Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the Province of B.C. have entered into a government-to-government cannabis agreement that supports cannabis economic development.

This is the seventh agreement to be signed and continues to show B.C. and First Nations are implementing a path forward to support a safe and strong cannabis sector.

Section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act authorizes the Province to enter into agreements with Indigenous governments. This agreement confirms some variation from the provincial framework for Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s cannabis operations while maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

“We’re celebrating the agreement that Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. have diligently worked toward an agreement that supports both governments in meeting our cannabis goals,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We’re implementing a path forward, in partnership, that supports a safe and strong cannabis sector for B.C. and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.”

The agreement supports Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s interests in operating cannabis production and retail ventures and affirms each government’s shared policy objectives relating to public health and safety, social responsibility, protecting young people, deterring illicit activity and supporting socio-economic and cultural well-being.

“Tsleil-Waututh Nation is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to our community. This cannabis agreement will result in many benefits, such as stable, long-term jobs and income for our members. We view this government-to-government agreement as a positive step in our relationship with the Province,” said Chief Jen Thomas, Tsleil-Waututh Nation. “This is reconciliation in action and it is an important part of the Province of B.C.’s commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The work continues through the implementation of this agreement and others like it that will ultimately allow Indigenous economies to grow and thrive.”

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour, said: “The Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the B.C. government are making good inroads on government-to-government relationships. This agreement continues to strengthen the platform of those relationships, working together to achieve goals for regulated cannabis.”

To further support the growth of a strong and diverse cannabis industry inclusive of Indigenous-owned and small-scale operations, the Province introduced the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program in January 2022, recently expanded delivery options for all retailers and launched a new program for direct delivery from small-scale B.C. producers to retailers.

Learn More:

For information about the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program: https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/BCICP

For information about the expanded delivery options for retailers: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PSSG0047-001079

For information about cannabis regulation in B.C.: https://www.cannabis.gov.bc.ca