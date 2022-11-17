Laredo Sector Border Patrol disrupts human smuggling operation at a stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working together with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) disrupted a human smuggling operation at a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 15, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station working together with DPS, arrived at a residence in central Laredo. When they entered the home, they discovered a total of 13 people that were being held inside the home.

After record checks were conducted it revealed that all the people inside the home were in the country illegally. They were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. They were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

