Province unveils new license plates

CANADA, November 16 - The province of Prince Edward Island is introducing a new design for its license plates and for the first time, there will be a distinct plate for electric vehicles.

“It has been almost a decade since Prince Edward Island introduced a new license plate design and it is time for a refresh. The traditional, simple design will allow greater visibility as we start getting into 6-digit numbering.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Since 2013, Island residents have been able to purchase a wildlife conservation plate and the funds from the sale of those plates are donated to the Wildlife Conservation Fund. Conservation plates will still be available in the new plate design.

Additionally, Island residents will have the new option to purchase a Canada’s Food Island license plate. All proceeds from the sale of these plates will be donated to Island Food Banks.

The cost will remain at $5 for a new license plate and $10 for a conservation or Canada’s Food Island plate and will be available in late December 2022 at Access PEI locations across the province. People will not be required to purchase a new design plate upon renewal if their current plate is in good condition.

