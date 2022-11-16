Statement by Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson congratulating newly elected School Board Trustees

CANADA, November 16 - Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning issued the following statement:

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the newly elected school board trustee for the Public Schools Branch and La Commission scolaire de langue française.

This government made a promise to reinstate elected school boards and provide Islanders a direct voice in our education system.

I am grateful for the many engaged and inspiring leaders that put their names forward to serve. School board trustees are advocates for students, teachers and staff. They will provide strategic direction, allocate resources and support students, schools and the entire community.

Trustees make a meaningful difference, and I am confident that PEI’s new trustees will continue to uphold our outstanding education system.

Congratulations, and I look forward to working with all of you.”