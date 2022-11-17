Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:46 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).