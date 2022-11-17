Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:43 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, 38-year-old Derek Herford, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).