NutraNomics and The Plant Well Positioned for Growth Despite "Black Market" Competition

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, and The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, has good reason to believe that its business plan and market approach has positioned the Company for success in the face of illegal operators hindering the progress of licensed operators in the California cannabis market.

The Plant originally crafted its business plan with an underlying strategy embracing the principals of top-quality production and optimal cost efficiencies. Predicting that black market interference would be a formidable force in the California cannabis market, The Plant hatched a production plan designed to appeal to top cannabis-market brands - a segment least directly affected by the black market. As a premium-grade, white-label manufacturer of nearly 500 cannabis-based SKU'S, The Plant is ideally suited to serve the discerning requirements of these premium brands in terms of critical quality, scale and price competitiveness.

As the illegal market applies downward pricing pressure on the California dispensary market, The Plant has been able to establish and maintain end-to-end control over its supply chain, ensuring quality and optimizing cost efficiency. As the industry's one stop shop for every aspect of science, production, and distribution, The Plant has earned the opportunity to secure valuable shelf space with the most successful and geographically advantaged dispensaries on a selective basis.

Combined with the advantages of zero-dollar manufacturing tax, scalable processes, abundant and skilled labor, relationships with high-quality growers possessing unique genetics, and a team of food and pharmaceutical scientists for in-house research and development, The Plant is equipped to thrive in this competitive market.

"With the understanding that top brands will always demand top-quality, our team maintains an uncompromising commitment to our market approach and methodology," remarked Geoff Bazegian, NutraNomics President and CRO. "As evidenced by the numerous high-water sales achievements we've seen in the past few quarters, we're more than confident that our plan is working. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what the next 12-months brings."

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX, we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Press Contact:

Geoff Bazegian, IR@nutranomics.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: