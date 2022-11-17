Hotel Internet Services Unveils Latest Trends in Guest WiFi Expectations With Release of New White Paper Ahead of HITEC Orlando

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a leader in providing efficient and reliable connectivity solutions for commercial businesses, reveals shifting trends in consumer needs and infrastructure demands related to guest WiFi.

HIS WiFi Survey Report 2022

WiFi has and continues to remain a vital component of guest services across a broad range of industries, from hospitality and food, to healthcare and education. Over the past two years, perceptions surrounding the purpose and value of technology have shifted, but with one remaining constant: the need for fast, reliable internet accessibility.

Utilized to support business operations, as well as guest entertainment, connectivity, and communication, WiFi is an ever-evolving field shaping to address the diverse and shifting needs of consumers and businesses alike.

Tracking Connectivity Trends and Consumer Behavior

Today's modern consumer demands better connectivity, keeping them securely and safely tapped into the services and information necessary for work or play.

Similarly, a shift into remote work has shone a light on the growing need for a reliable, fast connection among digital nomads and remote workers.

In order to better understand the dynamic needs of the market, HIS conducted a survey to help them better understand how the market is shifting, and to forecast areas of opportunity to better serve their client base.

HIS WiFi Survey Findings

"Our latest survey findings and white paper demonstrate that the presence of a high-performance WiFi network has only become even more critical to running a successful hotel business capable of meeting modern guest expectations," said Gary Patrick, CEO of Hotel Internet Services. "Today's hoteliers not only have to contend with guests bringing more devices and performing more rigorous online activities, they also have to consider the implications of how moving towards an interconnected hotel environment can affect their overall network needs. With many hotels adopting IoT-based solutions in order to address guest demands for evermore personalized and faster service, we look forward to providing HITEC attendees and hoteliers around the world with an insightful guide offering valuable direction on how their network strategies need to evolve."

Traveler Expectations and Remote Work

Travelers have always needed reliable WiFi, but in today's fast-paced and digitally connected world this need has become an increasingly important aspect of guest services across a broad range of industries. With the rise in remote work, travelers often seek out hotels, coffee shops, and other commercial establishments as a temporary ‘day office'.

COVID-19 and Contactless Experiences

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have been both systemic and diverse, impacting virtually all corners of the world and nearly all businesses in some form or fashion. What was clear from this survey, is that contactless experiences have gone from a ‘nice to have' convenience, to something consumers now demand as the norm.

Disconnect Between Perceived Accessibility and Actual Experience

A significant challenge uncovered in this research shed light on a growing disconnect between businesses' perceived WiFi accessibility and the actual experience for the end user. It is evident that many businesses will need to take an honest and critical look at how their internal network(s) can be improved to meet the growing demands and needs of those it serves.

On average, HIS reports that consumers feel like hotels (for example) should offer internet speeds of 100 megabytes per second per guest room as a minimum expectation of acceptable bandwidth for the WiFi.

Speed, Reliability, and Security Remain Top Priorities

Previous reports have highlighted the needs of consumers with regard to accessibility, bandwidth, and security. Those businesses focusing in these areas have the potential to see significant upside on their investment, with upgrades and innovation helping them outpace and outperform the competition.

