SF-Made Complete Case for Steam Deck Equips Users for Ultimate Gaming and mini-PC Experience

WaterField Designs announces the Complete Case for the Valve Steam Deck, an all-in-one bag for the Steam Deck and all tools needed to use the handheld in gaming or desktop mode, making it easy to transport and set up in any location.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, an innovative San-Francisco maker of bags and cases for digital gear, announces the Complete Case for Steam Deck to organize and protect the Valve Steam Deck and accessories all in one place. Now users can get the most out of the powerful device wherever they go — whether playing video games or setting the handheld up as a miniature personal computer. The ballistic nylon and full-grain leather, all-in-one Steam Deck bag includes a custom-sized plush pocket for every tool a true Steam Deck enthusiast needs: the console, dock, controller, power cords, and even a mechanical keyboard and mouse.

"When we surveyed over 1,500 community members about their ideal Valve Steam Deck case, many requested an adult-looking Steam Deck travel bag that fits their entire set up," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "We researched the most popular Steam Deck docks and accessories and made sure the Complete Case accommodates them all."

In classic black ballistic nylon with premium full-grain black or chocolate leather on the front flap, the Complete Case for Steam Deck conveys an adult, professional look. The top opens wide to reveal dedicated plush pockets on each side that house the Steam Deck console, a controller, the Steam Deck or third-party dock, two power supplies, a 75% mechanical keyboard, and a gaming mouse. The flexible pocket for the dock and mouse accommodates a range of the most popular Steam Deck docks and gaming mice. The flap cinches shut with a magnetic, self-finding buckle.

A full-length zippered pocket underneath the leather flap is an ideal stash space for HDMI or other cords, a slim external battery, earbuds, a wallet, and other personal effects. The pocket is lined with gold rip-stop lining making contents easy to locate and includes four mini pocket-slots for microSD cards. The Complete Case rests comfortably against the body when carried by the removable strap and resembles a classy briefcase when held by the leather-lined handle.

Features at a glance:

Dedicated padded pockets cradle the Steam Deck console, Steam Deck or third-party dock, two power supplies, controller, 75% keyboard, and a mouse.

Bag opens wide for easy access.

Full-grain, leather-paneled flap cinches closed with an adjustable strap and self-finding magnetic buckle.

Front, gold-lined, zippered pocket stows HDMI and other cords, a slim external battery, earbuds, wallet, phone, and other personal items.

Four embedded microSD slots keep these small items from getting lost at the bottom.

YKK waterproof zipper closes with a custom, easy-grip, metal zipper pull.

Removable shoulder strap attaches to D-rings, angled for increased comfort.

Leather-lined handle allows a briefcase-style carry.

The Complete Case for the Steam Deck joins WaterField's Steam Deck CitySlicker case, Pouch for the Steam Deck, and the company's gaming collection of Nintendo Switch cases, Switch Lite cases, and Analogue Pocket cases.

Since the company's inception in 1998, WaterField Designs has incorporated customer feedback into the design of its handcrafted-in-USA bags and cases. Involving target users in the company's Community Design Projects, like this one for Steam Deck cases, allows the design team to turn users' input into insights that inform evolving design developments and lead to details often missed by larger manufacturers.

Availability & Pricing

Complete Case for the Steam Deck

Price: $239.

Colors: black ballistic nylon with premium full-grain black or chocolate leather.

Materials: simple shoulder strap; self-finding magnetic buckle; YKK zipper; custom metal zipper pulls; metal D-rings.

Dimensions & weight: 13.25 x 11.5 x 4.5 in.; 1.5 lbs.

Optional add-ons: Supreme Suspension Strap (+$24).

Pre-order now. Shipping begins December 9, 2022.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available on the company website under "Our Story."

