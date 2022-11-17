Campbell & Company Announces 2022 Equity Partner: The Northwest African American Museum

The partnership was created for organizations with an equity-focused mission, inclusive values, and intersectional outcomes and impacts.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm for mission-driven organizations, formally announces that it has selected The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) as our 2022 Equity Partner. Campbell & Company's Equity Partners Program supports the philanthropic growth and mission advancement of nonprofits advancing racial justice within our sector.

Campbell & Company is committed to walking with our nonprofit partners in advancing equity and inclusion within our sector and envisioning a more equitable and just world. We engage in these partnerships in the spirit of collaboration and solidarity, with a commitment to leveraging our expertise and spheres of influence to enact meaningful change in the sector and our society.

Chosen from a nationwide pool of applicants, NAAM was selected as an Equity Partner for their exceptional impacts, their essential mission to uplift Black voices and culture in the Northwest, and their bold vision for how a museum can advance racial justice through knowledge sharing, celebration, and community outreach.

"The Northwest African American Museum is fortunate to be selected as a pro bono Equity Partner with Campbell and Company. The highly respected fundraising expertise that Campbell and Company offers will be transformative for NAAM's elevation and vision as we move forward. We are grateful for the generosity of Campbell and Company, and we look forward to working with their team of experts to advance equity one gift at a time," states LaNesha Debardelaben, President and CEO of NAAM.

NAAM will reopen on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023 with refreshed exhibitions and activations that uplift Black voices and illuminate the histories, arts, and cultures of African Americans in the Northwest for the enrichment of all in a vibrantly reimagined museum experience. In the meantime, NAAM continues to serve and engage the regional community through a robust schedule of innovative virtual, outdoor, and popup exhibitions and programming occurring throughout the region. NAAM recently hosted its annual Unity Benefit on October 7 with the theme, Elevate, for aspirational and forward-thinking as NAAM evolves to higher ground.

"We are so excited that NAAM has invited us to partner with them. They have a big, beautiful vision not just for their physical space, but for what a museum can do to advance justice. Their philanthropic vision is filled with joy, and we feel that every time we meet," says Campbell & Company's Vice President of Fundraising, Sarah Marino.

Campbell & Company is committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and access that inspires action. We reflect the rich diversity that contributes to the communities we serve, and we advance our beliefs through our employment practices. We strive to create a culture of trust and belonging where everyone feels accepted, respected, and valued for who they are as individuals.

About Campbell & Company

Campbell & Company is a national nonprofit consulting firm that helps organizations create greater impact through fundraising, executive search, communications, and strategic information services. Since 1976, Campbell & Company has helped shape the evolution of fundraising as a practice in all sectors, including human services, arts & culture, education, healthcare, environment, associations and membership organizations, and civic and public affairs.

Underlying all our work is a shared focus on the Campbell & Company mission: to collaborate and innovate with people who change lives through philanthropic vision and action. Visit us at http://www.campbellcompany.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About NAAM

NAAM is an anti-racist, pro-equity, affirming gathering place of hope, help, and healing for the entire Northwest region that is building intergenerational cultural wealth.

NAAM is committed to celebrating and uplifting Black voices and culture. Its mission is to spread knowledge, understanding, and enjoyment of the histories, arts, and cultures of people of African descent for the enrichment of all. The museum accomplishes this with exhibitions, programs, and events that celebrate Black experiences by featuring visual arts, music, crafts, literature, and history of African Americans in the Northwest. Visit http://www.naamnw.org, and connect with NAAM on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

