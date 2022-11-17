Syncrolift® To Return For Yet Another Year On Stand 3361 At Workboat 22

Syncrolift Inc. is a leading name in the maritime industry, and they're coming back to the Workboat show yet again. This time, they're coming from their Miami, FL office, which has been responsible for creating many major projects since 1957. Syncrolift Inc. is known for its innovative work and dedication to its clients, and they're sure to be a major success at the Workboat show once again.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncrolift® Inc. is coming back to the Workboat show yet again after a great year of business from our office at the Datran Center in downtown Kendall, FL where it has created many major $ multi-million shiplift projects since its origins in 1957. Syncrolift® is now an integral part of the Nekkar Group, a Norwegian maritime industrial giant.

"Our Miami office is the headquarters for our many projects in the Americas," said Jan-Erik Halvorsen who leads the technical support activity in Miami. "Most of our installations are still operational and some even after more than 60 years," said Halvorsen, and "we support over one hundred shipyards in our territory from Hudson Bay in the North to Tierra del Fuego in the South."

Syncrolift® has an extensive network of Service Centers around the world, having full support from an international team of experienced shiplift design engineers based in Norway.

Syncrolift ® Inc. pioneered the concept of lifting ships out of the water for drydocking and repair. The original lift was built at the Bertram Yard in Miami and since then the company has supplied 376 shiplifts in 66 countries worldwide. Some of these platforms lift nuclear-powered submarines and bulk carriers up to 100,000 deadweight tons.

The beat goes on at Syncrolift®, and today's installations are safer and make today's shipyards even more productive than before using innovative engineering technology and transfer systems. Modern high-tech ship designs have many distinct kinds of propulsion units and many different hull forms. Thus, today Syncrolifts® are much more capable of accommodating all kinds of workboats, including tugs, high-speed ferries, and offshore support boats for safe drydocking. Syncrolift's Fast Docking™ products provide that capability.

Come and see Syncrolift® Inc. on Stand #3361 at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans from November 30th through December 2nd.

Far East

Syncrolift Sea East Asia

420 North Bridge Road

03-29 North Bridge Center

188727 Singapore

Tel: +65 879 33412

Syncrolift Middle East

Dubai Investment Park

Off Emirates Road

Plot 598-668

Dubai. UAE

Tel: +971 50 651037

Americas

Syncrolift Inc

9100 South Dadeland Blvd, Suite 1526

Miami FL 33176

+1 786 497 7761

Europe

Syncrolift AS

N Kleverveien 3

Vestby 1544

Norway

